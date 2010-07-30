Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Because his male muse, Michael Douglas, has aged so gosh darn well. He’s “like a fine wine” said the filmmaker.



Osmium Capital Management, will close its main hedge fund to new investors by the end of the year. $500 million is the threshold to reach; at the moment Osmium Special is at $330 million. They’re expecting a big in-flow between now and January.

Goldman has banned its employees from swearing in e-mails, texts and IMs. They’re going to use screening tools to identify common curse words and acronyms, even ones with asterisks. Check out emails that have got Goldman into trouble in the past >>>

Apparently when NBA megastar Chris Bosh rang the opening bell yesterday, he was heckled by traders – and a security guard – for not signing with the Knicks. Bosh went with Miami Heat for $110 million.

Warren Buffett is trying to stop a rival frozen yogurt maker from making Yogubliz because its too similar to his own company, Dairy Queen’s biggest selling product, the “Blizzard.”

Mexican mega-mogul Carlos Slim paid $44 million in cash for a mansion on Fifth Avenue. Slim, who’s worth $53.5 billion, outbid a Russian buyer who had offered $37 million for the 12-bedroom townhouse, which is opposite the Met.

Investment banker and horse breeder Eric Kronfeld is selling his hamptons mansion for $16.5 million. Check out the house >>>

The Federal Aviation Administration says airspace along the Hudson River will be a no-fly zone from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 a.m. Sunday, because of Chelsea Clinton’s wedding to hedge funder Marc Mezvinsky.

BONUS: Bad earnings got you down? check out the strongest beer in the world, now 60% alcohol >>>.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.