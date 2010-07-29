Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

‘s going to start charging a group of customers in Georgia who get their monthly statements on paper in the mail. Now getting paper statements will cost certain Bank of America account-holders $8.95.



With a new $20 million stock purchase from Tiger Global Management, LinkedIn is now valued at $2 billion, say insiders. This latest purchase by Tiger Global’s Chase Coleman follows a December investment in Zynga., another company that’s a potential IPO candidate.

Check out the list of hedge funders who attended a private meeting about the carried interest tax last Thursday at the Old Greenwich Country Club in Connecticut. Apparently everyone was freaking out about the carried interest tax.

A Merrill Lynch banker from New Zealand and seven colleagues might be jailed for a game of Texas Hold ‘Em in Hong Kong. BAC’s Michael Tan Boon Suan and others got in trouble with the authorities after HK$3 million was seized at the game.

Obama’s in NY tonight after talking to small business owners in New Jersey. He’s having dinner at Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s house on Sullivan Street. Wintour is one of many hosting a fundraiser for the Democrats. Wall Streeters are not expected to attend in any strong number.

Conan O’Brien‘s sold his Central Park duplex penthouse to Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav, apparently for much less than $29.5 million asking price.

German billionaire and the owner of Trader Joe’s has died at 88. Theo Albrecht was Germany’s third-richest man.

Luxury Greek villas – once the holiday dwellings for millionaires and Hollywood big shots like Tom Hanks – are being marked down by as much as 45 per cent as the country’s debt crisis continues to spiral.

Jeff Danziger has drawn a funny cartoon about new job opportunities at the Blankfein household. Click here to see it >>>

