Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Daniel Brupbacher

Exclusive: Credit Suisse’s Head of Multi Asset Class Solutions, Daniel Brupbacher, has left the bank, so Gerhard Fusenig has taken over his role. That means Fusenig now has three jobs: he’s also Head of EMEA and Switzerland’s AM.Brupbacher “decided to leave,” so Fusenig was promoted to take over his roles, a spokeswoman for Credit Suisse told us.



If you want to work in the international cooperation department at CIC, you “must be good at keeping secrets.” China Investment Corp is hiring, apparently for a new hedge fund say insiders, but don’t get too excited – the bank’s recruitment website says that only communist-friendly applicants are welcome.

Hedge-fund manager Bruce Galloway was booted out of a swanky East Hampton restaurant when an argument with his money manager turned physical, says a witness. Apparently Galloway was furious over his seat at a dinner honouring NBA star Chris Bosh. He denies it.

Icelandic Bank officials have tracked a runaway retail magnate accused of stealing billions from a Reykjavik bank to a $25 M penthouse in Gramercy Park. Jon Asgeir Johannesson – known for his 80s rock-star hair – is wanted for plundering $2 billion from the Glitnir bank.

Apparently Goldman Sachs thinks it’s being picked on by the FCIC because JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley don’t seem to have been asked to disclose the same level of scrupulous detail to the agency.

This morning, the cast of the Jersey Shore rang the opening bell. CNBC’s Mark Haines *almost* restrained himself from saying something inappropriate, and handlers made sure the Jersey Shore cast did the same. CNBC wanted an interview with the cast but were denied. Watch Jersey Shore ring the bell >>>

Oracle’s Larry Ellison is the top-paid public company CEO this decade. He’s banked $1.84 billion so far. Next on the WSJ’s list is Expedia’s Barry Diller, then Occidental Petroleum’s Ray Irani, then Steve Jobs, then Capital One‘s chief Richard Fairbank. Four out of the top 25 are at finance firms, and only two are Wall Streeters. See the whole list at WSJ >>>

Apparently Georgina Bloomberg (Mayor Bloomberg’s daughter), was the recipient of some very caring assistance from Polo star Nick Roldan as she limped around an East Hampton club on Friday night – she has a fractured foot from a horse riding accident.

