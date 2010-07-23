Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Connecticut Governer Jodi Rell invited hedge fund managers to dinner. Perks include: mouth-watering steak and not getting double-income taxed by your state.



Hedge Fund dynamo John Paulson is opening up a new fund that targets retail investors interested in Ucits through Deutsche Bank. It’ll be called the DB Paulson Fund. Bottom line: it’ll be profittable but many think Ucits are likely to blow up eventually.

Walter Noel, who founded Fairfield Greenwich (a hedge fund), is accused of personally pocketing $114 million in Bernie Madoff’s ponzi profits. The lawsuit accuses Noel’s daughter (Marisa, pictured), her husband, two other sons-in-law and 13 others have also been charged with fraud and “turning a blind eye” to Madoff’s fraud so they could roll in vacations and ponies.

Goldman is apparently hiring new tech-savvy PR reps.

Al Gore III got a lot of attention today for winning a controversial fight last night. In the Corporate Challenge Boxing comp at B.B. King’s Tuesday night, Gore was named victorious. Al “Kid Blanco” Gore beat Ken “The Carnivore” Cunningham in the third-round.

Jospeh Dawson, the manager of Dawson Trading, stole $2.1 million from family and friends to buy a house with a pool, furniture, expensive dinners, movie tickets and pay off car bills. Dawson sent phony account statements to his buddies for seven years.

Trader Francesc Balcells has quit the endowment of Harvard – the richest university in the world – to take on the role of head of emerging markets for Rogge Global Partners.

