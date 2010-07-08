Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60-Seconds

www.digitalspy.com



Deutsche Bank just bought AIG’s old building and is going to use the new space to expand their Wall Street offices. Their trading floor will spread across both buildings. (Cool)Blankfein donated $1.7 million to Harvard Law, the prep school Fieldston (where Jonathan, Alex, and Lloyd’s wife, Laura went), Barnard College (where Laura went), and 27 other charitable entities. Wild, unsubstantiated guess: Alex or Jonathan will attend Harvard Law soon.

Jeremy Irons was just named the actor who will play the lead Wall Street CEO in the upcoming movie, Margin Call.

Earlier today a footnote reporting that unnamed Central banks are using gold to raise cash spooked the market. No one knows who’s raising the cash but here, a UBS analyst supposes that the institution in question are the peripheral-state central banks or some sort of IMF bridging loan. One clue: Peripheral-state banks conveniently have reported holding 346 tons of gold (the amount also being used to raise cash at the Bank for International Settlements).

Citigroup hired 4 traders to their equity derivatives trading division in Europe: Chiehmi Chan (managing director and head of European equity derivatives index trading), Utz Oberhansberg (managing director), Iain Clamp (director), and Enrico Lais (director on the single-stock derivatives trading desk).

