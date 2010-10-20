GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apparently Goldman Sachs‘s PR has a no-interview policy with CNBC. When the news network asked to interview Lloyd Blankfein, they were told he won’t do an interview with them because they’re not “high market” or prestigious enough.A missing Michigan bank CEO washed up at the edge of lake yesterday. Authorities think David Widlak may have drowned.



Paul Tudor’s Jones biggest fund, BVI Global, is up 5% through Oct 8th.

Xtreme Gym has opened a new outpost in the former Goldman Sachs gym downtown.

Unfounded rumour: apparently a male Citadel employee that got iced at work, as well as the female worker who iced him, were fired for icing shortly after the incident appeared on Dealbreaker.

Paamco, a hedge fund, marketed itself as a rare fund run and owned by women, but actually, the fund is bankrolled by a well known, male, investment mogul.

Fake Wall Streeter and spy Anna Chapman just posed for the latest edition of Russian Maxim.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

In her latest film, Twilight hottie Kristen Stewart’s plays a teen runaway-turned-stripper. Apparently, she did a really good job because she says: I went to a strip club with the director… in the middle of the afternoon and…I was straight-up offered a job.”

And check out the Mad Men office plan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.