GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

We received a tip that layoffs in Citadel’s equity derivatives unit happened this morning, though Citadel denies it. After lots of back and forth, it seems that someone on Citadel’s Asset Management in San Francisco was fired this morning and that is all.This is gross: Apparently first-year business students at Columbia aren’t the most hygienic bunch. Tips on a recent memo sent to CBS freshmen include “brush your teeth regularly” and to carry deodorant instead of overdoing it with cologne.



Columbia b-schoolers also aren’t the nicest. Another email sent out to first-years reads: “It has come to our attention that some of you have… become notorious for their willingness to elbow their peers out of the circle around senior bankers.”

Goldman’s clients don’t trust them. Surveys conducted by Goldman Sachs over the last few weeks show that its clients think its the bank is the best at making them money – but they don’t trust them at all.

Twitter predicts stock prices with stunning accuracy. A new study argues that Twitter can predict movements in the stock market with 87.6 per cent accuracy. Apparently “the degree of “calmness” of the Twitterverse can predict… how the Dow Jones Industrial Average will move, two to six days before the movements occur.”

A (semi) banker kicks butt. A 74-year old pensioner fought off two attackers who tried to mug him at Lloyd’s ATM in Birmingham.

The recession is easier on men. The recession has hit women in Britain three times harder than men. The number of unlucky ladies filing for bankruptcy this year smashed the numbers of insolvent men.

Citi posted a $2.2 billion profit in the third quarter. Retail banking in North and South America helped the banks numbers; they say corporate operations shrank.

