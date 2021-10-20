11 ‘Gossip Girl’ stars, ranked from least to most successful

Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by three women, though the LAPD declined to charge him with a crime.

Westwick, 34, played Chuck Bass ( a controversial character in his own right ) for all six seasons of “Gossip Girl,” and was one half of the show’s most iconic relationship with Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf.

After the show ended in 2012, Westwick starred in one season of the ABC drama “Wicked City” as a serial killer, four episodes of “Snatch” on Crackle, and two seasons of “White Gold” on BBC Two. Film-wise, he appeared in “Romeo & Juliet,” “Freaks of Nature,” and “Billionaire Ransom,” among other things.

In 2017, he was accused by three women of various degrees of sexual misconduct, which he denied in a statement. By July 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute due to “insufficient evidence.” As a result of the accusations, he was edited out and recast in an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Ordeal by Innocence.”

Since then, Westwick has appeared in two films, 2020’s “Enemy Lines” and 2021’s “Me, You, Madness.” He also stars in a podcast called “The Bystanders.” He currently has 8.5 million followers on Instagram.