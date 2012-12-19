After 6 Seasons, We Finally Found Out Who Gossip Girl Really Was

Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley, was revealed to be Gossip Girl during last night’s series finale.

Last night’s series finale of “Gossip Girl” — the CW show based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar — finally answered the question on everyone’s mind since the very first episode: Who is Gossip Girl?To the surprise of many fans, “Lonely Boy” Dan Humphrey was revealed to be the person behind the infamous Upper East Side gossip blog.



Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley, said he started the ruthless site to make a name for himself so he would no longer be seen as a Brooklyn outsider. Well, it worked.

The series finale not only revealed who Gossip Girl was, but also featured a cameo from the voice of Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell. She appeared in a scene with Rachel Bilson where the two were rehearsing lines from a play about Gossip Girl.

Long written-off characters Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) and Vanessa Abrams (Jessica Szohr) also made brief appearances in last night’s episode.

Apparently fans were happy with the final storyline, as the episode garnered 1.5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 — the show’s best performance this season and the network’s best Monday performance in a year.

And, SPOILER ALERT, keep reading if you want to know which couples ended up together in the end …

The six-series long show wrapped up with the marriage of Chuck and Blair (Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester) and Serena and Dan (Blake Lively and Badgley).

XOXO.

