'Gossip Girl' Name-Checks Loopt

Nice buzz for mobile social networking startup Loopt: The company got name-checked on last night’s “Gossip Girl” season finale, meaning hundreds of thousands (millions?) of its target audience — young people who use their mobile phones a lot — were tuned in and may have caught the reference.

“What are you doing here?” star Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) asks her friend/ex-boyfriend Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) as he strolls into the Oak Bar at the Plaza Hotel. “I Loopt you,” he responds.

It didn’t come across as creepy, which is important — that’s one of the concerns/risks about mobile/location-based social networking.

Loopt CEO Sam Altman tells us it was not a product placement.

