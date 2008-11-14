"Gossip Girl" More Popular Than The Economy

Clearly we’re not the only ones bored watching the Dow fall day after day and waiting to see which bank will fail next. Fishbowl NY noticed yesterday that Gossip Girl has outpaced the economy on Google Trends. Stories about the show were equally popular on Nymag.com and Gawker.



So evidently people would rather follow a TV show about Manhattan’s fictional upper class than learn about how the city’s real elite are losing millions a day. We can’t blame them. Still, think about how well an episode guest starring Warren Buffett would do.

Further evidence that TV shows about rich kids are recession proof: Yesterday the CW ordered five more episodes of its new show, Privileged, about spoiled Palm Beach teens and their tutor, which also looks like it’s more popular than the economy on Google Trends.

