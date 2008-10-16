"Gossip Girl" Immune To Credit Crisis

At the New York premiere of the raunchy comedy Sex Drive, the New York Observer asked Gossip Girl‘s Connor Paolo (aka Eric van der Woodsen, Serena’s younger brother) if the credit crunch would hurt the characters on his show.



The 18 year-old responded with words that are sure to set all of our minds at ease:

“We’ll see. But I’m pretty sure the Gossip Girl kids are insulated from all that.”

Oh thank goodness! But really, the Gossip Girl parents are more likely to have their fortune destroyed by blackmail or drugs. Losing money in the crumbling debt markets. Boring!

