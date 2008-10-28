"Gossip Girl" Finally Reveals How It Will Survive Financial Crisis

Over the past few weeks, there’s been a bit of speculation/concern about how these leaner economic times would affect shows centered around excessive wealth like Gossip Girl. We presumed that the characters on the show would be, as Eric van der Woodson said, immune to problems like the credit crisis simply because they’re too boring.



But we discovered Monday night that if times got tough on Manhattan’s fictional Upper East Side, they’d be able to turn to Warren Buffett, just like everybody else. You see, in the Gossip Girl universe, Buffett is tertiary mean girl Isabel’s godfather.

Here’s the economics-centric clip (start at 4:50; p.s. some of what’s before that is very NSFW), followed by a transcript of the dialogue since we imagine The CW will take the clip down from YouTube relatively soon.





Dan: Hey, how’s AP Economics treating you?

Serena: Well, today there was a rousing debate about inflation vs. liquidity, which Isabel settled by calling Warren Buffett. Apparently, he’s her godfather.

So fear not Gossip Girl fans, Warren Buffett will save the fictionally wealthy. We smell a November sweeps guest spot…

