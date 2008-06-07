"Gossip Girl" Author Goes After Adults

NYT:



“Hyperion said it would publish the first adult novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the author of the best-selling “Gossip Girl” series of books for young adults. The first of the two books, “Cum Laude,” due out in 2009, tells the story of a group of characters who meet freshman year at a small college in Maine. “Gossip Girl,” a television adaptation of the series, is a popular program on the CW network that tells stories about wealthy young New Yorkers.”

