While You Were Watching 'Gossip Girl' Last Night, Here's What Dorota Was Doing

Let’s be honest.



Besides the clothing, the best thing about “Gossip Girl” is Dorota.

Last night was the season five premiere — but while scores of rabid “Gossip” fans liveblogged it, we were in Midtown, watching the show’s uber-popular Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) in a reading for an upcoming play.

The fact-based drama — “The Women’s Minyan” — was written by Naomi Ragen and has already enjoyed ticket-sales success in Israel. (The American version will be directed by Tovah Feldshuh.)

“Minyan” focuses on an abused wife who’s been shunned by her Orthodox Jewish community — and Szadkowski plays a member of the community. We bumped into her before the reading began.

While she wouldn’t divulge any juicy details on the new “Gossip Girl” season — “It’s a really good season, it’s going to be a lot of fun for you guys to watch,” is all we could get out of her — she was willing to open up about co-star Leighton Meester.

We asked her if she’s as cool as she dresses or as bitchy as her character. The answers: yes and no. “I love Leighton! She’s so much fun to work with. We always have the best time shooting together.”

She said that she had tonight’s premiere DVRing at home.

Oh, and she doesn’t really have a Polish accent.

