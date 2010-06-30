Gossip: Foursquare Employees Get Big Pay Days

Dennis Crowley wanted financial security for Foursquare employees.

Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley is fine for money. He sold a company to Google for something around $10 million a couple years back.But the people he started his second company with aren’t nearly so set.



And the scuttblebutt is that’s one reason Foursquare’s recent funding round took so long to close.

One thing Dennis wanted out of the fundraising was to create financial security for some of the people he started Foursquare with.

At first, he figured the best way to do that was to sell the company – to Yahoo or Facebook.

But in the end, Foursquare’s new investors agreed to buy some of their stock from Foursquare employees.

So we guess some of the people at Hard Candy Shell and Curbed – the New York startups Foursquare shares its office with – know who to let pick up the tab for lunch now.

