Gossip Blogger: Buy Me, Please

Jossip’s David Hauslaib would like someone to buy his site and the rest of his company, and the NY Post’s Keith Kelly tries to help out with a “for sale” story. Someone wants you to think that Conde Nast is interested, but someone at Conde Nast tells Keith “the odds of us trying to buy the site are between zero and negative numbers.”



How’s Jossip doing? Depends on who you ask: The site claims 2 million uniques and 4 million monthly page views; Compete says it’s much less than that. David owns three other sites as well: Mollygood, Queerty and Stereohyped; David says the four sites combined have 7.8 million uniques and 12.3 million page views.

