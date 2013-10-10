GOSSIP: Apple Will Release Two IPhones Next Year, One With A Big Screen And Another With A Gigantic Screen

NPD DisplaySearch has a report out claiming that Apple will release an iPhone with a 4.7-inch screen, and an iPhone with a 5.7-inch screen next year.

Not only that, DisplaySearch claims an Apple television is coming next year as well.

Here’s a table breaking down its forecast for Apple’s products next year. (We have more to say after the table…)

So, there’s a few things about this report.

Let’s start with the idea that Apple is going to do two new phones with different sized screens.

Apple currently sells a 3.5-inch phone and a 4-inch phone, so it’s not like it can’t do multiple screen sizes at once. Heck, it sells two different sized iPads, and two different size MacBooks, and iMacs.

But, it would be quite a departure if Apple rolled out two new sizes at the same time. It would be a first for Apple, and it could have implications for developers trying to make apps across Apple’s various devices.

Second, NPD DisplaySearch has the new iPhone coming in Q2. That would be another big change for Apple, which has settled into releasing new iPhones in Q3. We doubt it would change.

Third, NPD DisplaySearch’s track record, like that of any prognosticator is so-so.

Earlier in the year it called for a Retina iPad Mini running on Apple’s A5 chip by the end of this year.

Then it changed its mind and predicted a Retina iPad Mini with an A6 at the start of next year.

The latest report from the normally solid All Things D suggests iPad Mini with Retina and an A7 is coming in a few weeks.

But, it has some back up on this report. The WSJ said Apple is testing 6-inch iPhones.

Fourth, we’re in the very early stages here. Apple may be testing a big iPhone, but that doesn’t mean it will sell a big iPhone.

Supply chain sources may be sending various screens to Apple for testing, but that doesn’t mean Apple green lights it.

That said, we hope NPD is right. We would love to have the option of getting a massive iPhone at 5.7-inches.

The iPhone is 95% tablet-like computer, and just 5% phone like device. Therefore a bigger screen would be nice.

The more we use the Galaxy Note, Samsung’s giant phablet phone, the more we like it.

