Gossip: AOL's Greg Coleman Got $3 Million For 10 Weeks Of Work

OK, nobody likes to get canned, but it’s hard to feel too bad for former Platform-A boss Greg Coleman.



An AOL source tells us he heard — though not from Greg himself — that Greg’s severance amounts to $3 million over three years.

Not bad for 10 weeks work, eh?

And remember, Greg also spent a year getting paid $750,000 not to work after getting booted from Yahoo in 2007.

