GOSSIP: AOL Paid $25 Million For About.me

Well-sourced gossipers tell us AOL paid about $25 million for About.me, a homepage-making web application.At our conference yesterday, About.me Tony Conrad refused to confirm the figure.



The sum was previously undisclosed.

TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington pegged it at “tens of millions.”

AOL bought About.me in December, a week after it launched to the public.

