Gossip: AirBnB Having Trouble Reeling In Recruits, Despite $100 Million Raise

A Googler tells us lots of his friends are getting recruited by red hot bed-and-breakfast listings site AirBnB, but that some of the hires aren’t going through because the fast-growing startup hasn’t quite professionalized its recruiting efforts yet.”They can’t get their recruiting down,” he says.



“They’ll court a candidate and bring them to an altar and then go radio silent for a week.”

“They get cold feet because they’re not really sure [if they want to make the hire] – which is understandable – but they need to stay in better touch.”

These kinds of growing pains are natural for a startup like AirBnB, which just raised $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.

For example, it took Facebook years to figure out how exactly to attract and retain the right kind of talent.

