AOL's Ad.com Hit Hard In Baltimore, Says Reader

A reader tells us AOL’s volunteer layoffs hit the Baltimore Ad.com office particularly hard :



Ad.com was the hardest hit by the VSP [the volunteer layoff program] with about 1/2 of Ad.com Baltimore taking the VSP.

It is going to be a ghost town and the worst part is that there is NO transition plan in place for some of our largest clients with them not even aware that entire account teams are leaving in a matter of days.

It is the most horrific client management I have ever seen and at the end of the day the ones who suffer most are the clients. Ad.com as everyone knows it has died :-(

In total, about 1,100 AOLers in took the package. AOL will fire another ~1,400 at the beginning of Q1 2010 as it transitions from engineering-heavy ISP to a lightweight, Web-based new media blogshop.

Photo: David Davies

