GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Corey Ribotsky

Photo: www.coreyribotskyinfo.com

The SEC has charged a Long Island-based hedge fund manager, Corey Ribotsky, for allegedly lying to investors about and misappropriating $1 million to buy a Rolex, a Mercedes and a Lexus.Mahmoud Reza Khavari, a top Iranian banker, has fled the country, the latest development in a $2.6 billion dollar embezzlement scandal that opponents are linking to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.



The judge from the Galleon insider trading scandal will hold a hearing next week to determine the amount of losses accumulated by Raj Rajaratnam’s crimes.

Barclays is the “most complained about bank,” according to data compiled by the Financial Services Authority.

Man Group, the world’s largest hedge fund group, announced in a statement that its assets will fall 8.5% to $65 billion as of September 30, from $71 billion at end-June.

Cerberus Capital Management, a New York-based private-equity firm, hired Allen Ukritnukun from Goldman Sachs as a partner in its distressed debt trading team in London.

The non-violent protestors from “Occupy Wall Street” are finally out with specific demands for their agenda, including getting rid of the iconic Charging Bull.

A hacker group called “Cabin Cr3w” posted personal information of Goldman Sach’s Lloyd Blankfein, including addresses and court cases, on a website called Pastebin.

JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon was spotted having a private one-on-one meeting with Republican contender Mitt Romney.

A former homeowner, who had recently been foreclosed upon, wanted to make sure his home appeared to be booby-trapped.

A group of investors backed by some of the biggest class-action law firms is suing Bank of America for $50 billion, claiming the firm and its top execs committed securities fraud related to BofA’s December 2008 acquisition of Merrill Lynch.

Two SEC officials spotted at a private equity conference in New York created a lot of buzz amongst conference attendees.

After a five-year ban by the SEC, America’s sweetheart Martha Stewart if finally back on her namesake company’s board.

The “trader” who scared BBC viewers turned out not be a real trader at all — he’s a part-time trader and a full-time “attention seeker.”

