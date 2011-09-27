GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Brookfield Office Properties, the giant office landlord that normally houses banks, happens to be the owner of Zuccotti Park — the location of the “Occupy Wall Street” camp.A Swiss university study shows that share traders are more reckless than “psychopaths.”



Goldman Sachs won the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to recover billions of dollars of bonus payouts.

London bankers’ bonuses may be hurt after the rogue trading scandal at UBS.

UBS’ investment bank must be considering either shutting or moving its investment bank out of Switzerland.

Alessio Rastani, a trader, came on BBC News in an interview and left the anchor speechless after saying “the collapse is coming…and Goldman rules the world.” At first some thought it was the “Yes Men” pranksters but, it wasn’t a hoax.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and Harbinger Capital founder Phil Falcone and his wife Lisa Marie didn’t pay their semiannual tax bill on July 1 for two Upper East Side homes.

Falcone-backed LightSquared took out full-page ads in newspapers to defend itself blaming the GPS problems on others.

Financial journalist and award-winning author Michael Lewis is coming out with a new book on the eurozone debt crisis called “Boomerang.”

Wisconsin-based hedge fund Capital Innovations’ Agribusiness fund is up 31% YTD and it’s now opening up for outside investors.

London’s Houses of Parliament have confiscated a barrage of items including snow shoes, shaving cream, bungee cords, tennis balls and a piercing kit.

Interim UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti, who is reported “always impeccably dressed,” might take over the helm of the Swiss bank permanently.

JPMorgan’s outspoken chief executive Jamie Dimon reportedly exploded at the IMF conference during a private meeting when the governor of the Bank of Canada argued in favour of tighter bank regulations.

Trader bonuses could face a major cut if the new Volcker Rule passes. It’s expected to be released as early as October.

New York City’s cocaine industry is taking a major blow thanks to the economic downturn.

Last week, banks lucky enough to be near the World Financial centre got to check out the Motorexpo’s free car show for luxury vehicles.

Citigroup has hired Josh Lewsey, a former World Cup champion rugby player, to join its equities sales trading desk in London.

Major League Baseball is calling for the sale of the L.A. Dodgers.

Moneyball, a film starring Brad Pitt based on a book by Michael Lewis, was defeated by The Lion King in this weekend’s box office sales.

Former CNBC anchor Erin Burnett’s new show on CNN debuts next Monday.

