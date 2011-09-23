GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

Phil Falcone, Stanley Druckenmiller, John Paulson and Steve Schwarzman were spotted at the world premier of Paul McCartney’s ballet “Ocean’s Kingdom.” Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino received a “death threat” from a Morgan Stanley PR flack.



Morgan Stanley is being sued by Oasis Management for $9.3 million over options in Sino-Forest.

The Financial Services Authority, the U.K. securities regulatory body, has hired accounting firm KPMG to help with the rogue trading investigation at UBS.

Hedge fund manager pays well above the ticket price for the late Lazard CEO Bruce Wasserstein’s old place at 927 Fifth Avenue.

Ali Akay, a former SAC Capital Advisors trader, is set to launch an emerging markets hedge fund called Carrhae Capital.

Bank of America in talks to sell $800 million worth of Pizza Hut assets.

A former UCONN basketball player Tate George turned himself in to the FBI on charges of defrauding investors out of $2 million in a ponzi scheme.

Daughter of Sarah Palin and former “With The Stars” contestant Bristol Palin got in a bar fight.

NASA’s Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite is barreling toward Earth.

