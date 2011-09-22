GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

The Clearing House Association, a Wall Street lobbyist group, has tapped Citigroup’s chief executive Vikram Pandit to serve as its chairman.Lloyds Banking Group’s finance director, Tim Tookey, is leaving the firm at the end of February to join insurer Friends Life.



BNP Paribas’ chief executive announced a “significant number” of layoffs in the firm’s investment bank business today.

Five months into his new position, Bank of America’s John Thiel is already restructuring the bank’s U.S.-based wealth-management business.

Richard Zabel has been promoted to deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, replacing Boyd Johnson, who is moving to private practice.

Perella Weinberg Partners is opening its seventh global office which will be in Beijing.

A former JPMorgan prime brokerage executive Stefan Nilsson has set up a hedge fund advisory firm called HFC Advisory.

Barclays is predicting that Goldman Sachs will post its second loss in history this quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s latest 10K said the bank had $39 billion in exposure to French banks, which are now getting crushed. But that was as of December 31 2010.

A Republican congressman who receives political donations from AT&T, a potential competitor to LightSquared, is attacking the Phil Falcone-backed wireless broadband venture’s donations to Democrats.

Winifred Jiau, who was sentenced to four years in prison for her role in an insider trading scheme, said she will miss her Golden Retriever.

Anthony “A.J.” Klatch, the possibly bi-polar 27-year-old with a “genius IQ” accused of defrauding 8 investors out of $2.3 million, is now the target of an FBI probe and facing RICO charges.

The alleged UBS rogue trader’s supposed fraud started on October 1, 2008.

The accumulated losses from the apparent rogue trader at UBS may exceed the $2.3 billion estimates.

Roy Niederhoffer’s hedge fund R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management has launched a new fund called iHedge to protect against inflation.

New trend: Millionaires like hedge fund manager Stephen Diggle are establishing family offices to manage money instead of entrusting wealth to private bankers.

We also hear CNBC is having a clambake today.

