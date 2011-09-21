GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

Get excited. Tonight is the DSK episode of Law & Order SVU.President Obama almost ruined Warren Buffett’s grandson’s marriage proposal.



Some of UBS’s bankers are taking a posh trip starting tomorrow to Pebble Beach Golf Resort all on the embattled bank’s dime.

Jason Esralew, a ex-portfolio manager for Highbridge Capital Management, is starting an event-driven hedge fund at Ionic Capital Management.

Congressional funding cuts have forced a former former JPMorgan administrative assistant to use welfare to get by.

Bank of America was downgraded by Moody’s today. A few minutes later so was Wells Fargo.

The SEC has charged a former Goldman Sachs employee Spencer Mindlin with insider trading with insider trading for allegedly tipping his dad after finding out that the bank was about to participate in a big ETF deal.

Zvi Goffer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the Galleon insider trading scandal.

John Paulson is likely getting crushed by his position in Alpha Natural Resources.

Rep. Hall (R-Texas) is questioning the timing of donations to Democrats by LightSquared, a Phil Falcone backed venture. Meanwhile, AT&T, a potential competitor for LightSquared, has been a major contributor to Hall.

The Fed was late with its statement thanks to a paper jam from the Treasury Department’s copying machine.

Anyone know what’s up with Tim O’Connell, a vice president at MF Global? He has one of the most viewed profiles today on Bloomberg, but there’s no news about him. If anyone has any information please email Julia at [email protected]

