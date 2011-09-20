GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Xenia Tchoumitcheva

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is returning $2 billion to its clients. We’re estimating that’s about how much the firm has made for them, minus fees, this year. One of the funds in Brevan’s $25 billion global macro fund is up over 11% last time we got their performance numbers.



Eight offshore banks are currently under federal grand jury investigation for facilitating tax evasion by U.S. citizens as part of a probe by the Justice Department. The banks involved have not been identified yet.

The SEC is investigating insider trading around the time of the S&P’s downgrade of U.S. debt.

Aflac hired Eric Kirsch, a former head of global insurance asset management at Goldman Sachs, to over see its $93 billion portfolio.

Super model and former JPMorgan summer intern, Xenia Tchoumitcheva, shares her career advice for women looking to work in finance.

Goldman Sachs is no longer the No. 1 best place to work on Wall Street, JPMorgan is.

New York-based Marathon Asset Management has added three new partners: Stuart Goldberg, Jake Hyde and Andrew Springer.

A new poll shows Elizabeth Warren, who has decided to run for the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts, is slightly ahead of Scott Brown in a possible race for the Senate.

Morgan Stanley co-heads of investment banking Colm Kelleher and Paul Taubman reportedly constantly feud and this may have lead to lost business opportunities for the firm.

Warren Buffett’s new manager Ted Weschler will have to take a pay cut and pay higher taxes.

Yesterday there was a mini run on the bank at the Tomato 2 Savings Bank in South Korea when depositors withdrew more than 41 billion won.

Today is the auction for the estate of the famed New York restaurateur Elaine Kaufman.

A bank robber at a Wells Fargo branch was injured after he fell through a place in the ceiling where he was hiding during a three-hour standoff with a SWAT team.

