GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

After the $2.3 billion loss from the alleged rogue trade, UBS’s investment bank head Carsten Kegenter sent a pep talk memo out to his employees.Interesting: Maureen Miskovic, the chief risk officer at UBS, was previously the head of risk at Lehman Brothers.



George Soros hired Scott Bessent, a former Soros Fund Management veteran, to serve as the chief investment officer of his $25 billion fund. He’s taking over for Keith Anderson, who left in July. We heard he and his entire team was fired in a manner uncharacteristically brutal at the Soros fund.

London-based Man Group hired David Mercurio as its first Asia-based portfolio manager focused on stocks.

Hugh Hendry’s “short China” hedge fund is up an astonishing 38.65% YTD.

Bank of America’s head of financing sales in Asia-Pacific Dan McNicholas has quit.

Life insurer MetLife has hired Adam Hodes, the co-head of Credit Suisse’s mergers adn acquisitions team, to serve as a senior vice president of its M&A operation.

Former Treasury official Lewis Alexander is joining Nomura Securities as a managing director and the U.S. chief economist.

Jim Millstein, the Treasury Department’s former head of restructuring and an ex-Lazard banker, has formed a new advisory firm focused on turnarounds.

Non-violent demonstrators camped out in the Wall Street area this weekend to protest the government and banks. Apparently, Lupe Fiasco was there showing his support for the protestors.

In a television interview this weekend, former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn admits to a “moral failure.”

