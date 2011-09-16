GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

The alleged UBS rogue trader Kweku Abodoli was arrested on his 31st birthday, in part over a charge that dates back to 2008. He will spend at least a week in jail. And he apparently likes to throw loud parties.

Bank of America / Merrill Lynch financial advisors were buzzing today over concerns that their pay would be changed because two events coincided. A Town Hall meeting that had been scheduled with Sallie Krawcheck was cancelled (because she’s no longer there) and HR sent out a notice to the advisors to review and attest to their compensation agreements on the same day, Friday. Some drew the conclusion that this might precede a pay change because of the coincidence and because of previous rumours about pay changes. But Bank of America has insisted it won’t. Looks like it’s just a case of bad timing.

The remaining fixed income team at Citadel Securities got laid off today, we hear.

A coroner reported that there is no evidence that the former Deutsche Bank employee who was hanged during an “execution role play” intended to take his own life. The report follows the man’s death last year.

Appaloosa Management, Aurelius Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners and Owl Creek Asset Management may have all used confidential information to trade in the debt of Washington Mutual, according to a federal court ruling. All four hedge funds have denied wrong doing.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is predicting their will be riots in the streets if Washington can’t do something soon to create more jobs.

Conservative activists are pouncing on a new Obama “scandal” involving a project backed by hedge fund titan Phil Falcone.

John Silvetz, a managing director at Deutsche Bank who traded some of the most distressed bonds and derivatives in debt markets, has joined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management. This move follows the exodus of profitable Deutsche traders Thomas Curran and Prakash Narayan, who both left for hedge funds earlier this year.

Katinka Domotorffy, the head of Goldman Sachs Group’s quantitative investment strategies group, will leave the bank at the end of the year.

Touradji Capital Management said it’s looking for leaders to replace its president and chief financial officer.

Former Deutsche Bank trader Boaz Weinstein’s hedge fund Saba Capital was 2.5% for the month, pushing the flagship fund up 7.3% YTD.

Private equity titan KKR has raised $1 billion for its mezzanine fund to originate debt for financing buyouts.

Farallon Capital Management hedge fund manager Tom Steyer become a major philanthropist and formed a non-profit with his brother called the centre for the Next Generation.

Suk-Joo Hwang, a 14-year veteran at Samsung’s U.S. division, told court jurors that he leaked confidential shipment estimates for the as yet unnamed Apple iPad in December of 2009 to hedge fund manager James Fleishman.

Jeffrey Gundlach is liable for breach of fiduciary duty resulting from his old employer TCW.

