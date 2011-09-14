GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein is being pressured to step down as chairman by an activist shareholder group called the AFSCME Plan who filed a shareholder resolution asking the firm appoint an independent chairman.



A Countrywide employee (now Bank of America) was fired for reporting fraud. Now he will get $930,000 and his job back.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn is expected to speak in a televised interview in France on Sunday for the first time since the sexual assault claims were made by a New York City hotel maid.

Former Goldman Sachs star trader Morgan Sze’s Hong Kong-based hedge fund Azentus Capital Management has gathered more than $2 billion from investors in less than six months.

Goldman Sachs’ head of global human capital Edith Cooper says there’s still a lot of work to do in gaining equality for women on Wall Street. Watch the video here.

Another hedge fund manager retired. Campbell & Company’s chief executive Terri Becks announced his retirement and Stephen Roussin, the fund’s current president, will take the helm.

David Bianco, the top equity strategist at Bank of America, has been replaced one day after calling for the S&P 1450 in a research report.

Ben Rick, a former BofA prop trader, quit Brazil-based BTG Pactual where he was a hedge fund trader after just three months.

Alexander Pylev, a former trader at Sudostroitelny Bank in Moscow, recently formed Luxembourg-based hedge fund called Advantage Asset Management to debut the firm’s flagship offering, tentatively named the Advantage Foundation Fund, in Q4.

Moore Capital Management, a hedge fund firm that paid a $25 million regulatory fine to settle market manipulation claims, won the dismissal of a lawsuit by investors who said they lost money because of illegal activity.

Today is the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference at the Pierre A Taj Hotel in Manhattan. Bill Ackman, Phil Falcone and Jim Chanos are in attendance.

Pershing Square Capital’s Bill Ackman revealed that his big opportunity is the Hong Kong dollar. “I’m not pushing Hong Kong to do anything. I’m predicting what they might do based on history,” he said during his keynote address.

Larry Fink doesn’t carry a business card.

Pop music legend Elton John’s foundation is suing a banker for failing to honour his $1.1 million pledge at a charity auction benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

According to a report from Charlie Gasparino, there will be large insider trading busts coming very soon soon.

