GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

President Obama is visiting Raleigh, North Carolina tomorrow. The state is also home to Bank of America’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The state’s unemployment rate is currently a high 10.1%. And BofA just announced 30,000 in job cuts.Hedge fund manager Bruce Kovner, who founded Caxton, is retiring.



A BlackRock summer intern, Chris Jeon, also spent some of his summer fighting with Libyan rebels.

A woman who works for a hedge fund was spotted at 6:30 AM spin class with two cell phones on her handle bars, a BlackBerry and an iPhone, on the handlebars while spinning.

The WSJ has a big editorial blaming bank lay-offs on Dodd-Frank.

Bill Hwang’s Tiger Asia hedge fund, which was down around 30% back in the spring, reportedly had a 10.9% return in August.

Soc Gen is cutting 2,000 from its workforce.

Former Bear Stearns hedge fund duo Cioffi and Tanin will go to trial against the SEC next year.

Morgan Stanley hired former Federal official Vincent Reinhart as its chief US economist.

Raj Rajaratnam, who was charged with insider trading and is awaiting sentencing later this month, may have shot himself in the foot with his recent comments regarding insider trading. Now prosecutors are using them against him.

The SEC is suing a deaf investment adviser, who is currently unemployed and receives social security disability insurance, for allegedly defrauding more than 7,000 deaf investors out of $3.45 million.

A Deutsche Bank vice president is suing the German bank for gender bias saying the firm “mummy-tracked” her.

Investment bank Rodman & Renshaw threw a charity gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last night and Mary J. Blige gave a performance.

Tomorrow is the CNBC/II Delivering Alpha summit and Bill Ackman is expected to announce his next big investment idea.

Thursday is the Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit and Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio will be speaking.

Financial News is out with it’s 40 Under 40 Rising Stars In Asset Management list. Ewan Thompson, Britt Hoffman and Luca Serino made the list and they’re in their 20s.

Former Morgan Stanley trader Judy Joo, who’s now the executive chef at London’s Playboy Club, says Hugh Hefner dined late and like the lamb chops.

Another woman dressed as a man robbed a bank.

A painting of a burning bank sold for $25,000.

