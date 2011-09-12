GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Xeniaonline

Swiss super model Xenia Tchoumeticheva, who was a summer intern at JPMorgan’s London offices, turned down a full-time job offer from the bank.JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon called global bank regulations “anti-American” and said he thinks the U.S. should withdraw from Basel group regulators.



Steve Schwarzman extended an olive branch to Obama over tax reform, kind of.

After CEO Brian Moynihan gave a choked speech at the Barclays global finance conference, Bank of America said it will cut 30,000 jobs. The job cuts are said to hit California most severely.

Dick Bove said if Warren Buffett knew about BofA’s cuts and re-structuring plans before they were announced, it’s illegal, suggesting that Buffett insider traded.

Because of the volatile global economy, drug (cocaine in particular) addiction in London’s financial district is booming.

Nigel Whittaker and John Macfarlane are leaving Tudor Investment Corp. to launch a fund in London called Zafferano Capital that will invest in emerging markets. Macfarlane will stay in the U.S.

Michael Hall, the former head at Morgan Stanley’s wealth management who left his post in June, has resurfaced at Deutsche Bank private wealth management as the UK’s chief operating officer.

Evidence of insider trading before the September 11, 2001 in American Airlines and United stock is being re-examined.

Former Warburg head Sir David Scholey is getting lambasted / cheered for posing next to a lion he slayed during a trophy hunting trip in Africa.

Renaissance Partners plans to build a 6,400 acre city in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Goldman Sachs is countersuing Hollywood producer Joel Silver claiming Silver made false and misleading statements to fraudulently gain tens of millions of dollars in upfront cash payments.

A report claims Goldman Sachs helped mask the true extent of Greek’s deficit.

Ted Weschler, a hedge fund manager from Charlottesville, Virginia, was hired today as an investment manager for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Sir George Mathewson, a Scottish financier, said Lloyds Banking Group should be split into its three original parts: Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds TSB.

Firms such as Citigroup, Wells Fargo, SunTrust Banks and Countrywide allegedly received $6 billion in kickbacks from mortgage insurers over the course of a decade, according to an investigation by the Inspector General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Raj Rajaratnam’s lawyer called his proposed decade-plus prison sentence “grotesquely severe.”

Government intervention in French banks is expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.