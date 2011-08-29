GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Lady Gaga as Jo Calderone

After Hurricane Irene this week shutdown mass transit, Mayor Michael Bloomberg rode the 4 train to work this morning.



Israel (Izzy) Englander’s Millennium hedge fund is down 1% so far in August but up around 5% up YTD. Highbridge is down around 9% in August, Cantillon is down around 6.25% in August, and Viking Global is down around 4% in August.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn will be meeting for one hour today with his former IMF staff.

Signs of a mini bank run at Merrill Lynch financial advisors?

The U.S. Tax Court ruled in favour of deceased Enron CEO Kenneth Lay, rejecting a bid by the IRS to collect $3.9 million.

Goldman Sachs had a dress down day today after this weekend’s hurricane.

Thanks to Hurricane Irene, Citigroup ran out of coffee at their TriBeCa offices.

Nouriel Roubini loved Lady Gaga’s MTV Video Music Award performance and said she’s his favourite music artist.

The former “Bond King” Bill Gross regrets his decision to short Treasurys so much that he’s “crying in his beer at night.”

JPMorgan and Goldman are holding $1.1 billion in Qaddafi’s government assets.

Bank of America today sold an $8 billion stack in CCB. The after tax-gain will be approximately $3.3 billion.

Thousands of Wall Streeters were stranded in Connecticut and New Jersey this morning as Metro North cancelled trains.

JPMorgan Chase said it would waive ATM fees for those in hurricane affected areas until Sept. 4.

Wall Streeters are apparently a bunch of closet SoulCyclers.

Nordea Bank AB, the largest bank in the Nordics by market value, said it’s going to cut 2,000 jobs as part to maintain profitability due to rising costs from new bank regulations.

The Court of the Cayman Islands fined two hedge fund managers $111 million each for neglecting their duties.

An accused North Carolina Ponzi schemer has allegedly been holding profitable estate sales where he guts each house before the SEC has a chance to sell it and return the profits to his allegedly de-frauded investors.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde gave a speech in Jackson Hole over the weekend that ticked a lot of people off.

