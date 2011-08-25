GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

(not his actual passport)

Buffett is expected to co-host a fundraiser next month in New York for Obama’s re-election campaign. The tickets could cost as much as $38,500.



JPMorgan Chase will pay $88.3 million settlement with Treasury Department over a series of transactions involving Cuba, Iran and Sudan.

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss Kahn got his passport back.

John Paulson’s hedge fund is now down almost 40% YTD.

Goldman Sachs cut base salaries for its London bankers. The bank employees 5,500 people in London.

A study showed young bankers are disappointed with pay and their jobs.

A new book that’s set to hit shelves next month claims the disgraced ex-CEO of RBS, Sir Fred Goodwin, splurged on a private kitchen and a “pleasure dome” while the firm was headed for disaster.

An associate of Ponzi-schemer Scott Rothstein was sentenced to five years in prison. Stephen Caputi, the associate, pretended to be a banker, a Wall Street Journal reporter and a plaintiff in a fictitious lawsuit to dupe victims.

Astronomers discovered a planet made of diamonds. Too bad it’s 4,000 light years away.

Warren Buffett said he plans to buy 50,000 preferred shares in Bank of America for $5 billion. He was soaking in his bathtub when he dreamt up the idea. And his BofA stake may have netted $1.4 billion in its first day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.