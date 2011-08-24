GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Bank of America downgraded Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.BofA Merrill Lynch’s Diego Parrilla, the former head of commodities in Asia, has left the firm to set up a commodity hedge fund in Singapore called NARECO.



There are more details out about Lloyd Blankfein’s high-profile attorney, Reid Weingarten. Has Blankfein’s career hit a rough patch?

Dish plans to roll out a network for high-speed Internet service using satellites, which means it’s Dish’s Charlie Ergen versus Phil Falcone.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was kicked off the foreclosure probe panel for apparently “undermining” the effort.

Meredith Whitney says Bank of America does not need to raise more capital immediately.

Pippa Middleton and her investment banker boyfriend, Alex Loudon, are reportedly living together as part of a “trial marriage.”

The former “Wall Street Rapper” (now the “Silicon Valley Rapper”) is out with a new music video today.

Donald Trump has a video blog out saying we should have taken Libya’s oil.

Colorado Springs State Bank, the last bank in the state that was publicly doing business with the medical marijuana industry, is closing all of those accounts because of concerns over regulations and legal issues.

Contaminated cocaine that’s been cut with veterinary de-worming medication is causing outbreaks of frightening black rashes.

A former banker has created a product called NiP — a tobacco-free dip made of chopped up natural sponges found from the Gulf of Mexico and Tarpon Springs that are flavored.

Hedge fund manager Philip Baker pleaded guilty to wire fraud of about $294 million.

Deep Shah, a former analyst at Moody’s who was tied to the insider trading case with Galleon’s Raj Rajaratnam, will have to pay the SEC $34.56 million.

Donna Wood, the former president of a Falmouth bank, admitted that she stole $2.24 million, or about 9 per cent of the bank’s assets over eight years.

A teller was shot yesterday morning during an armed robbery of the Chase Bank in Trenton, New Jersey. It was the third robbery at the bank since November.

