GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Boutique investment firm Gleacher said it’s shutting down its equities division and cutting 94 jobs.

Bank of America blamed Henry Blodget, editor and chief of Business Insider, for its falling stock price today.

JPMorgan upgraded Bank of America today citing “irrationality.”

There’s a rumour circulating that JPMorgan will takeover Bank of America.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquakerocked the east coast from D.C. to Wall Street. Some banks evacuated, others continued working and some hit the bar.

Wall Street layoffs continue to get worse with UBS announcing it will cut 3,500 jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Connnecticut paid UBS a $20 million loan for an agreement over the next five years to keep its offices in Stamford.

Citibank’s NA COO, Douglas Peterson, will replace S&P president Deven Sharma.

Jonathan Sorrell, the son of Sir Martin Sorrell, left Goldman Sachs to join the Man Group as an executive for the hedge fund.

CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo is on GooglePlus.

There’s a prototype for a Kim Kardashian gold coin.

The 51-year-old president of Taishin Financial Holding in Taiwan fell off a cliff and died while hiking Shunsuei Mountain on Aug. 10, after being inspired to climb because of a Aboriginal legends.

German investment banker, Thomas Ammann, who has been accused of insider dealing, was apparently having affairs with the two women accused of being his co-conspirators.

Ratio Asset Management is closing its largest hedge fund and returning capital to clients.

David Rubenstein, the co-founder and managing director of The Carlyle Group, is giving more than $13 million to support Duke University’s Rare Book, Manuscript and Special Collections Library. Rubenstein worked at the library when he was a student.

Columbia College’s dean resigned today before the semester began.

