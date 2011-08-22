GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

WikiLeak’s Julian Assange

WikiLeak’s Julian Assange’s right-hand man reportedly destroyed 3,500 unpublished documents including a cache of Bank of America documents.Jonathan Sorrell, the son of billionaire Sir Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of advertising firm WPP, is leaving Goldman Sachs to join Man Group. He’ll become a senior executive for the hedge fund. At Goldman he spearheaded investments in third party hedge funds.



Charges against former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn will be dropped tomorrow.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde has a profile piece featured in the September issue of Vogue.

Lloyd Blankfein hired a high-profile attorney, Reid Weingarten, who has represented vilified execs. Shares of Goldman Sachs tanked immediately.

As part of the latest cost-cutting efforts, Goldman’s London headquarters has eliminated potted-plants.

Carl Icahn made at least $535 million last week after his hedge fund shorted the S&P index and because of Icahn Capital’s huge stake in Motorola.

Former Guns n’ Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, will open his wealth management firm in October.

Police are searching for a group of Russians who dined-and-dashed on a €86,000 ($123,000) champagne tab in a Sardinian nightclub.

Bill Browder’s hedge fund Hermitage Capital Management is up 5% YTD and he’s been fighting corrupt Russian officials.

Citi’s former top prop trader Sutesh Sharma set up a hedge fund in the U.K. registered as Portman Square Capital. The fund will open next year.

A source tells us that Deutsche Bank hired 80% of its intern class to return as analysts, while other banks hired 30-50%.

Someone was a billionaire for a minute after a bank accidentally deposited over $999 million into his account.

Credit Suisse hired Yuki Nakayasu, an ex-UBS analyst, to cover Japan’s Internet industry.

Canada’s New Democratic Party leader, Jack Layton, died of Cancer early Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.