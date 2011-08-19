GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Elton John performing at the AIDS Foundation Benefit

Hedge fund behemoth John Paulson & Co., which is reportedly already down 34%, could be down about $500 million on Hewlett-Packard.Apparently there were some layoffs at RBS today with sales being hit the hardest.



Bank of America is planning to cut 10,000 jobs with 3,500 being cut this quarter.

BofA exec James Mahoney was caught kissing up to Rick Perry.

In other news, the Bank of America Tower in New York was stuck by lightning last night.

Apple is worth more the same as all euro zone banks combined.

Leon Black threw a blowout birthday bash in Southampton last Saturday for his 60th birthday. Elton John also gave an hour-and-a-half performance for the extravaganza. Jealous?

New York-based lawyer Jason Goldfarb was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in an insider trading scheme.

Ashton Kutcher may be in serious trouble with the FTC for apparently recommending companies and failing to disclose he’s invested in them in September’s issue of Details magazine.

