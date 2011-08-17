GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Information Week

Toby Scammell — the 26 year-old accused of insider trading — is fighting back against the SEC on his Tumblr.The government upheld the first expert network-related insider trading case. Winifred Jiau is still guilty of insider trading.



Bank of America is reportedly in exclusive talks to sell Merrill Lynch’s property assets to Blackstone for up to $1 billion.

The Federal Reserve is still paying banks to not lend money.

Barclay’s star commodities trader, Todd Edgar, is reportedly leaving with his team of prop traders to start a hedge fund by the end of the year. Barclay’s spent $50 million in cash and stocks to poach Edgar from JPMorgan.

Wall Street interns are now gone and it might sting more than usual this year.

A horrible smell caused a JPMorgan Chase building in Florida to be evacuated.

The details of the rape report have been leaked from the alleged sexual assault on a New York City hotel maid by the former IMF chief Dominique Strauss Kahn.

Derwent Capital, a hedge fund that uses Twitter data to drive its trading strategy returned 1.85% in its first month of trading, Financial News reported citing an investor in the fund.

Private equity manager and “Real Housewives” Russel Armstrong was found dead yesterday in an apparent suicide.

