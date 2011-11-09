Race Car Exec Admits To Bribing A Banker, John Thain Gets A Forest Named After Him -- Here's Today's Gossip

Bernie Ecclestone

Photo: Wikipedia

Formula One’s chief executive Bernie Ecclestone confessed in court that he bribed a former BayernLB banker named Gerhard Gribkowsky to stay quiet and keep tax officials at bay while acquiring the rights for his auto racing sport five years ago.Former Merrill Lynch chief John Thain, who’s currently the head of CIT, and his wife Carmen underwrote the restoration of the 50-acre New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. The area has been named the Thain Family Forest.



Credit Suisse Group Japan CEO Paul Kuo will step down on January 1 and will be replaced by Olivier Thiriet, who currently heads the Swiss bank’s Asia- Pacific cash equities operations.

Disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam, who was sentenced to 11 years for organising one of the largest insider trading circles in history, was slapped with a massive $92 million civil penalty yesterday.

The Justice Department is not investigating the role former SEC lawyer David Becker, who was allowed to participate in discussions about the compensation of victims of Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff even though he had a financial interest in the result.

Hong Kong’s chief executive Donald Tsang told Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, who’s betting on the $HK appreciating, to piss off, and said that the hedge fund manager will “lose a lot of money.”

MF Global employees are coming to the office in much more formal attire than usual. That’s because they’re going on job interviews elsewhere when they’re not conducting liquidation trades.

Ken Griffin’s Citadel’s Kensington and Wellington funds were up 2.32% in October and 17.67% YTD.

Speaking of Ken Griffin, here’s his business card.

Michael Blum, a German national and the COO of Hedgeye Risk Management, has booked two trips to outer space.

