A Hedge Fund Loses A Third Of Its Assets In 3 Months, A Couple Is Suing JPMorgan For $19 Million -- Here's Today's Gossip

Edinburgh-based hedge fund Martin Currie lost more than a third of its assets in the past three months following the departure of fund manager Chris Ruffle to China and as the world’s financial markets slumped.Jamie Dimon was at the Bloomberg offices today. Tons of people wanted to get into the room to speak with him. Only a few people on the financial team did.



Stephen and Leyla Hill, both investors who lost their money to Bernard Madoff’s ponzi scheme, are suing JPMorgan Chase for $19 billion, accusing the bank of helping Madoff.

Last Friday, Blackstone Group co-founder Stephen Schwarzman danced the cha-cha-cha with his wife, Christine, who wore a gown by Robert Cavalli, at the Mandarin Oriental for the nonprofit Casita Maria, a centre of arts and education for underprivileged youth in the Bronx.

Russell Clark’s $143 million Horseman Capital is up 6.89% YTD after crushing it in October with 18.5% gains, thanks to bets on the luxury brands, luxury retailers, luxury autos and Chinese bank sectors. And Michael Hintze’s ~$1.3 billion CQS was up 13.8% in October.

Boeing’s president and chief financial officer James Bell has been selected to join JPMorgan Chase’s board of directors.

Embattled Bank of America is losing its long-time auditor Paul Morrison who is departing the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank “to pursue opportunities outside the company.”

The Coalition to Save Our GPS wants Phil Falcone’s Light Squared barred from using some airwaves for its planned nationwide wireless network because it will interfere with GPS devices.

Perry Capital’s Richard Perry, Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry and Omega Advisor’s Leon Cooperman will be in Chicago tomorrow for an investing conference that donates all proceeds to children’s charities.

Activist folk-rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash members David Crosby and Graham Nash played a set of acoustic protest-themed songs for the Occupy Wall Streeters camping out the Zuccotti Park in Manhattan’s Financial District.

According to a compensation survey, bank bonuses are expected to be 20 to 30% lower this year compared to a year earlier. That included CEO compensation as well.

Fox Business’s Charlie Gasparino calculates that disgraced MF Global chief Jon Corzine’s net worth might be closer to $1 million than $1 billion.

