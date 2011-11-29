GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Veteran investment banker Jimmy Lee and three JPMorgan execs Jamie Dimon, Frank Bisignano and Mary Callahan Erodes are all hosting a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in two weeks.



Because of the recent anti-bank protests stemming from Occupy Wall Street, more and more college students getting hired by investment banks are keeping it under wraps.

The bloodbath on Wall Street continues. Citigroup had cuts go down in the equities and fixed income divisions. The rumour is the i-bank will be hit with layoffs tomorrow, according to Dealbreaker.

Legendary value investor Seth Klarman, the founder of Boston-based hedge fund Baupost Group with around $10 billion AUM, admitted that he does not have a Bloomberg Terminal on his desk.

Linda Simon, who is going through a messy divorce with hedge fund manager David Simon, admitted she hacked her husband’s work computer, but only to prove he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on extramarital affairs on sugardaddy.com.

Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson told hedge funders about the possibility of a government takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac prior to the financial crisis.

Legendary hedge fund manager John Paulson, whose hedge fund is getting crushed this year, told investors he’s sorry in a 24-page letter.

Former Disney teen princess Miley Cyrus and created a music video dedicated to the Occupy Wall Street movement.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli, who is often credited as being the catalyst for the Tea Party movement, said he won’t rule out running for president of the United States.

Real estate agent Tom Gladstone claims the three Belpointe Asset Management employees who claimed the $254 million Powerball Jackpot accepted the lottery prize on behalf of one of their clients so that individual could remain anonymous.

Capital One Financial will sell or restructure some $150 million in hedge fund and private equity investments to comply with the so-called Volcker Rule, which forces federally insured banks to divest from hedge funds and private equity funds.

