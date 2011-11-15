GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Lauren Tyler

Photo: Yale.edu

JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon promoted Lauren Tyler, who previously ran the bank’s investor relations department, to general auditor and appointed her to company-wide executive committee.An independent investigation conducted by Sino-Forest, the Chinese timber company that’s been accused of fraud, concluded there is no fraud.



Credit Suisse’s rating may be cut by Moody’s after the Swiss bank posted a quarterly loss.

George Urumov, the global head of fixed income at Russian brokerage firm Otkritie, has been accused of embezzling more than $17.8 million of his colleagues signing bonuses.

The NYPD raided the Occupy Wall Street protesters’ Zuccotti Park encampment in the wee hours of the morning and cleared the site out.

There was a fake Bank of America Google+ profile that included some unflattering photos of former CEO Ken Lewis as well as some mocking wall posts.

Dozens of Goldman Sachs partners are leaving the investment bank as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

French bank Societe General will cut several hundred jobs in 2012 to “conform with capital rules.”

Layoffs went down today at BNP Paribas’ fixed income, equities and prime brokerage units in the U.S.

J.P. Morgan will be fined $3.62 million for recommending risky investments linked to junk bonds to clients.

When it comes to hiring, Pimco likes to look a candidate who’s the best athlete for the team.

