Ex-UBS Banker Deserves 'Leniency" For Turning In Other Bankers, Sandy Weill Is Selling His Penthouse -- Here's Today's Gossip

Diane Passage

Prosecutors said ex-UBS banker Renzo Gadola, who helped Americans cheat U.S. tax officials, deserves leniency in his sentence because he turned in fellow bankers.Diane Passage, the wife of convicted fraudster Kenneth Starr, has joined the cast of reality show “Wall Street Wives.”



Former Citi CEO Sandy Weill is putting his 6,744-square-foot penthouse with views of Central Park on the market.

Broker-dealer MF Global axed 1,066 of its employees today.

Commodities trader Noble Group is reportedly in discussions to recruit Yusuf Alireza, the former co-president of Goldman Sachs’ operations in Asia excluding Japan, as its new chief executive.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s vice chairman Mark Ellman is retiring next month after more than three decades advising financial firms on capital raising and mergers.

CME Group and CME Trust announced that it would guarantee up to $300 million to the MF Global trustee in order to speed up the process of returning client money.

In their latest 10-Q filing with the SEC, the CME Group, which runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, has mentioned the Occupy Wall Street protesters and hacktivist group Anonymous as “risk factors.”

After vandalizing and defacing a Wells Fargo branch last week, the Occupy Oakland protesters have deposited $20,000 in another Wells bank.

Rap superstar Jay-Z is out with a new line of t-shirts supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement under his Rocawear clothing label.

British banking giant HSBC handed out 100 pink slips in its New York offices yesterday. Areas affected include private banking, the back-office and the insurance division.

The Royal Canadian Mounties are handling the criminal investigation into whether or not Chinese timber company Sino-Forest defrauded investors.

HL Camp Futures wrote a letter to the bankruptcy judge in the MF Global case and said that he will never do business in the U.S. again.

