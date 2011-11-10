A Goldman Adviser Might Be Italy's Next Prime Minister, UBS Reportedly Closing Asset-Backed Securities Group -- Here's Today's Gossip

UBS is shutting down its asset-backed securities group headed by Ken Cohen, who was hired to lead the group in the Swiss bank’s New York offices six months ago.



Goldman Sachs international adviser, Mario Monti, is one of the favourites to succeed Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Goldman Sachs’s head of U.S. loan trading Courtney Mather, who’s been with the firm since 1998, left the bank.

Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman’s son Teddy and his film company, Black Bear Pictures, have begun production on “Broken City,” starring Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates gave a bunch of non-finance major Yale students gourmet popcorn and $100 during a campus recruiting event.

After celebrity chef Mario Batali compared bankers to Hitler and Stalin on Monday night, Wall Streeters have started boycotting his famed restaurants.

MF Global’s disgraced chief, Jon Corzine, and private equity CEO, Chris Flowers, are not on speaking terms right now.

CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo was audibly booed last night during the Republican debate when she asked Herman Cain about his sexual harassment allegations.

Hedge fund manager, Andreas Halvorsen, a former platoon commander for the Norwegian SEAL Team and a Tiger Management alum, is killing it this year with his long/short equities fund, Viking Global Equities, up 9.6% YTD. However, the main fund is being closed to outside investors.

Hedge fund industry publication Absolute Return will hold its annual awards ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York tonight.

People might not be jumping into hedge funds, but they’re certainly not leaving them in massive quantities. Hedge fund exits declined to 0.72% in the month ended November 1 compared to 3.25% in the previous month, according to the GlobeOp Capital Movement Index.

The Occupy Wall Streeters in Zuccotti Park have been given their confiscated generators back.

