Pippa Middleton Was Spotted With A Mystery Man, A Tattoo Helps Catch A Bank Robbery Suspect -- Here's Today's Gossip

Pippa Middleton

Photo: via The Mirror

Pippa Middleton, who recently ended things with her banker beau, was spotted with a new mystery man at a tennis match. A woman suspected of robbing a bank is in jail after being identified because of a red cherry tattoo on her neck.



The SEC is reportedly investigating a defunct investment firm run by former San Francisco 49ers legends Ron Lott and Harris Barton.

Three asset managers from the affluent suburb of Greenwich, Connecticut have won the $254 million Powerball jackpot.

Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of Highbridge Capital Management, wants to raise up to $2 billion for his new hedge fund that will open to outside investors on December 1.

After adding up all the guarantees and loans, the Federal Reserve committed $7.77 trillion as part of a super secretive loan program for rescuing the financial system as of March 2009.

Judge Jed Rakoff has rejected a $285 million settlement Citigroup agreed to pay the SEC last month for allegedly misleading investors over toxic mortgage securities.

Hedge fund superstar Bill Ackman and legendary investor Carl Icahn have been fighting for the last seven years over $4.5 million because of their egos.

A Tennessee man was found guilty of orchestrating a fake hedge fund scheme, while he was under house arrest for a previous fraud conviction.

There’s a new investigative report out that shows evidence former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn may have been framed in the New York hotel maid sex scandal.

MF Global’s disgraced former chief Jon Corzine could be subpoenaed by Congress for failing to respond to a hearing request.

Massachusetts’s Rep. Barney Frank, the co-author of the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill, announced his retirement today.

Blackstone’s chief executive Steve Schwarzman has decided to back Republican front-runner Mitt Romney and will host a fundraising event for him.

Pump and dump king Roy Ageloff, who is currently serving prison time, is looking for his “queen” on Prison Inmates Online.

About half of the middle-aged employees at Banco Santander, the eurozone’s largest bank, are at risk for heart disease.

This year’s Wall Street banker bonuses may drop between 34-40%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.