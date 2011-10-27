GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Buckley T. Ratchford

Buckley T. Ratchford, the Goldman Sach’s partner featured on The Colbert Report for his missing credit card, has resigned as the head of bank loan trading.Julia Coronado, BNP Paribas’ chief Americas economist, keeps a Ben Bernanke doll taped atop of her computer screen.



Patriarch Partners’ Lynn Tilton will be on 20/20 with Barbara Walters this Friday.

Sallie Krawcheck, who was recently laid off at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will not have a problem finding another job, according to Raymond James COO Chet Helck.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods’ John Duffy, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, stepped down from his chief executive post after the boutique investment bank posted a $15 million quarterly loss.

SAC’s Steven Cohen plans to open an office in Tokyo because he sees increasing opportunities in Japan.

Bank of America’s chief Brian Moynihan said he’s “incensed” by the public criticism of the bank and says his critics fail to acknowledge the good things his firm does such as community service.

JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon was at the New America Alliance Wall Street Summit board meeting yesterday at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

Former New Jersey governor and Goldman Sachs ex-CEO John Corzine’s MF Global has been cut to junk status by Fitch.

The SEC has accused Andrey Hicks, a money manager, of fraud for setting up a fake firm and lying about his Harvard degree and work performance at Barclays.

The slick-back hairdo is back on Wall Street.

UBS agreed to pay $12 million to settle allegations by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that the Swiss bank failed to supervise short-selling by its traders and hedge fund clients.

Adam Zimbler, a Goldman Sachs alum, unveiled his long/short hedge fund SLZ Capital Management, which invests mostly in the U.S. in small-cap companies.

The New York Times’ Lens Blog has posted a series of black and white photos of Swiss bankers from UBS and Credit Suisse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.