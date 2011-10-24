GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: YouTube

Bank of America demoted Barbara Desoer, the president of home loans, for the second time in the last six weeks. Lee Reynolds, a Vancouver-based investment banker, is pissed that the man who slashed his throat from ear-to-ear in 2010 has been jailed for only two years.



Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Capital, which was up in August, was down 17% in September.

BNP Paribas will hire 10 analysts, traders and sales staff in Tokyo. New hires include Takeo Kamai and Jason Talbot from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch Japan Securities unit.

Goldman Sach’s Justin Nunez won the title of “best athlete” on Wall Street during a charity decathlon this weekend.

MTV is planning to air an episode of “True Life: I’m Occupying Wall Street” next month.

Pop music artist Katy Perry and her husband Russell Brand made an appearance at Occupy Wall Street’s Zuccotti Park headquarters over the weekend.

Goldman Sachs pulled their donation and sent their regrets for a fundraising dinner held by the Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union after the credit union listed “Occupy Wall Street” as one of its honorees at the event.

Award-winning film maker Michael Moore and CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla had an argument this morning on “Squawk on the Street” over the Occupy Wall Street movement.

According to disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam, who was sentenced for running one of the largest insider trading schemes in history, FBI agent B.J. Kang was a jerk when he arrested him.

Hedge fund manager Drew “Bo” Brownstein, the founder and chief executive Big 5 Asset Management, pleaded guilty insider trading involving a merger.

Europe’s four big investment banks’ human resources departments are preparing for layoffs amid the ongoing eurozone crisis.

