GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Milken Institute

A group led by Apollo’s co-founder Joshua Harris and David Blitzer have been unanimously approved to buy the Philadelphia 76er’s NBA team. Australian hedge fund manager and Tory party supporter, Michael Hintze, who’s name has been dragged into Britain’s latest political scandal, has made generous donations to Prime Minister David Cameron and other Conservatives.



Former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has pledged paintings and drawings by Picasso and Jackson Pollock as collateral for a real estate loan from JPMorgan Chase.

Simon Sadler’s $292 million multi-strat fund is up 29% YTD. The Segantii Asia-Pacific Equity Multi-strategy Fund fund trades Asian equities and equity-linked securities with a focus on North Asian markets. Its newsletter said: “Returns were driven primarily by our overnight and China trading strategies.”

Hedge fund 3 Degrees Asset Management may have to shut down because the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is alleging that its founder, Moe Ibrahim, diverted assets.

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s daughter-in-law, Stephanie Madoff Mack, blames him for her husband’s death.

Danielle Chiesi, the ex-beauty queen turned stock trader, will serve her 30 month prison at “Camp Cupcake.”

Film maker Oliver Stone thinks Jamie Dimon should be homeless: “Jamie Dimon should be spending three weeks on a park bench, homeless, and get a taste of what it’s like on the other side. Might knock out some of the arrogance out of those guys.”

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps star Shia LeBouf was punched in the head during a brawl outside a nightclub in Vancouver.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was a big hit on the red carpet at the 2011 Angel Ball held at Cipriani on Wall Street.

Rapper Jay-Z and billionaire Warren Buffett have teamed up together to teach U.S. kids financial literacy.

Steve Eisman is expected to launch a long/shore equity hedge fund in January called Emry Partners.

Analyst Mike Mayo said in a note that he got censored this morning on the Bank of America earnings call.

Bonuses are probably going to suck this year. Goldman Sach’s compensation pool shrank and 4% of its workforce got cut.

Occupy Wall Street’s biggest benefactor was Trader Monthly’s 12th best trader in 2005.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg said yesterday that pitching tents is not a right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.